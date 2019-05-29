Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Durso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Durso

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Josephine Durso Obituary
Josephine Durso (nee Marella), age 92, of Springfield PA, and formerly of Southwest Philadelphia, on May 25th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alphonse J. Durso. Loving mother of Susan De Matteo (Richard), and Michael J. Durso (Meg). Cherished grandmother of Allie and Katie Durso; Richard, Michele, and Benjamin De Matteo (Diipali). Adoring sister of Edith Mollure (Salvatore), the late Leonard Marella, and sister-in-law of Jennie Ruggeri, Rita Durso. Precious daughter of the late Assunta (nee Figliola) and Michael Marella. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Monday, June 3rd, from 9:00 AM – 10:45 AM, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Ave, Springfield, PA 19064. Funeral Mass to follow 11:00 AM. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to St. Francis of Assisi Church at the above address would be appreciated. Arrangements by: D’Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home.
Published in The Daily Times on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.