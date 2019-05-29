|
|
Josephine Durso (nee Marella), age 92, of Springfield PA, and formerly of Southwest Philadelphia, on May 25th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alphonse J. Durso. Loving mother of Susan De Matteo (Richard), and Michael J. Durso (Meg). Cherished grandmother of Allie and Katie Durso; Richard, Michele, and Benjamin De Matteo (Diipali). Adoring sister of Edith Mollure (Salvatore), the late Leonard Marella, and sister-in-law of Jennie Ruggeri, Rita Durso. Precious daughter of the late Assunta (nee Figliola) and Michael Marella. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Monday, June 3rd, from 9:00 AM – 10:45 AM, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Ave, Springfield, PA 19064. Funeral Mass to follow 11:00 AM. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to St. Francis of Assisi Church at the above address would be appreciated. Arrangements by: D’Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home.
Published in The Daily Times on May 30, 2019