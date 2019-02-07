Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOMES
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOMES
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOMES
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
Josephine Anna Golato age 85 on Feb. 7, 2019 of Boothwyn. Josephine enjoyed crossword puzzles, socializing with her friends especially playing cards. Wife of the late Oger. Loving mother Susan (Brent) Watkin, Richard (Donna) Golato, Joann (James) Salvey, Dolores Golato. Also survived by 7 Grand, 9 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and funeral Mon. 9:00-10:45 am at the Danjolell-Stigale Memorial Home 3260 Concord Rd. Aston. Funeral Service 11 am in our main chapel. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations in Josephine’s name can be made to American Parkinson Disease Association. 135 Parkinson Ave. Staten Island, NY 10305. Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 8, 2019
