|
|
Josephine M. Di Napoli “Jo”, age 84, of Springfield, PA, and formerly of West Philadelphia, passed away on November 21st, 2019. Josephine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Beloved wife of the late Michael Di Napoli; loving mother of the late Louis Di Napoli, III; precious daughter of the late Angelina (nee Castagno) and Biaggio Di Mascio, and devoted sister of the late Sabatino Di Mascio. Survived by her loving children Michele Cimicata (Paul) and Michael Di Napoli, Jr. (Francine); her cherished grandchildren Paul Cimicata, Jr., Nicholas Cimicata, Michael Di Napoli, III and Cooper Di Napoli; her adoring sister Olga Goffredo; her caring brothers and sisters-in-law, and many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Viewing on Saturday, November 30th, from 8:30 AM to 10:45 AM, at The D’Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Mass to follow 11:30 AM, St. Kevin Church. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 27, 2019