Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:45 AM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Kevin's Church
200 W. Sproul Road
Springfield, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Di Napoli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine M. "Jo" Di Napoli


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine M. "Jo" Di Napoli Obituary
Josephine M. Di Napoli “Jo”, age 84, of Springfield, PA, and formerly of West Philadelphia, passed away on November 21st, 2019. Josephine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Beloved wife of the late Michael Di Napoli; loving mother of the late Louis Di Napoli, III; precious daughter of the late Angelina (nee Castagno) and Biaggio Di Mascio, and devoted sister of the late Sabatino Di Mascio. Survived by her loving children Michele Cimicata (Paul) and Michael Di Napoli, Jr. (Francine); her cherished grandchildren Paul Cimicata, Jr., Nicholas Cimicata, Michael Di Napoli, III and Cooper Di Napoli; her adoring sister Olga Goffredo; her caring brothers and sisters-in-law, and many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Viewing on Saturday, November 30th, from 8:30 AM to 10:45 AM, at The D’Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Mass to follow 11:30 AM, St. Kevin Church. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -