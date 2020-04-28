|
|
Josephine Klecko (nee Zdankowska), 90, peacefully passed from this life on April 25, 2020 at her home in Aston, PA surrounded by her family and friends. “Jo” was born on March 8, 1930 in Punxatawny, PA. She was the daughter of the late John and Josephine (Kalinowski) Zdankowski and predeceased by 3 brothers and a sister and her husband Joseph Klecko Sr (2001). Josephine moved to Chester, PA with her family in 1942 where she graduated Chester HS and met her husband, raised her family, was a long-time member of St Hedwig Catholic Church and worked for over 16 years at Sacred Heart hospital, she lived there until 1984 when the couple moved to Aston Pa. She was a faithful and active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Aston. Josephine is survived by her children; Joanne Klecko of Ocean Pines, MD, Janet Klecko Church wife of Glenn of Chadds Ford PA, Joseph Klecko Jr, husband of Deborah of Colts Neck NJ, and James Klecko husband of Kathy of Lancaster PA. Jo was the proud grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Josephine will be laid to rest at Lawn Croft cemetery. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at a later date. Please pray for the repose of Josephine’s soul. Memorial contributions may be made in Josephine memory to either: Church of St Joseph, 3255 Concord Rd., Aston PA 19014 OR, CHOP Primary Care, 1021 W. Baltimore Pike, Media PA 19063 Funeral Arrg.: Kaniefski Kendus D’Anjolell Memorial Home
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 29, 2020