Church of St. Joseph
3255 Concord Road
Aston, PA 19018
Remembering Josephine Mealey of Aston, who passed away peacefully on Sept. 14, 2018, with a memorial mass. Josephine worked as a secretary for the Department of Labor. Survivors: Devoted wife of Robert Mealey; loving mother of Alicia (Jason) Laslie. Also survived by her grandchildren Dylan, Owen, Hope, and Audrey. Sister of Margaret Lisiewski and Frances Barry. Visitation: Relatives and friends are invited to gather with her family Saturday, Sept. 14th 9:00-9:45 am at St. Joseph Church, 3255 Concord Rd., Aston. Memorial Mass: 10 am.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 8, 2019
