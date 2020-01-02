|
Josephine T. Garttmeier, (nee Carroll) passed away on December 31, 2019 and was formerly of Good Shepherd Parish in Southwest, Phila. She was devoted to her family and was the loving daughter of the late Patrick and Mary Brennan Carroll. Beloved wife of the late Joseph; devoted mother of Theresa Baker (Dennis), Joseph P. Garttmeier, Jr. (Marion), Barbara Garttmeier, and Linda Campbell (David); dear grandmother of Dennis (Mary Beth), Thomas (Marirose), Kaitlin, Kimberly, Matthew and Caroline; dear great grandmother of Dennis III and Allison. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Monday 10AM -11AM in the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, 1 Fatima Dr., Secane, PA 19018, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11AM. Burial in Westminster Cemetery in Bala Cynwyd,PA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in her name to HMS ( School for Children with Cerebral Palsy), 4400 Baltimore Ave, Phila, PA 19104 or Alzheimer Disease Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 3, 2020