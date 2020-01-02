Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima
1 Fatima Drive
Secane, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima
1 Fatima Drive
Secane, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Garttmeier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine T. (Carroll) Garttmeier


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine T. (Carroll) Garttmeier Obituary
Josephine T. Garttmeier, (nee Carroll) passed away on December 31, 2019 and was formerly of Good Shepherd Parish in Southwest, Phila. She was devoted to her family and was the loving daughter of the late Patrick and Mary Brennan Carroll. Beloved wife of the late Joseph; devoted mother of Theresa Baker (Dennis), Joseph P. Garttmeier, Jr. (Marion), Barbara Garttmeier, and Linda Campbell (David); dear grandmother of Dennis (Mary Beth), Thomas (Marirose), Kaitlin, Kimberly, Matthew and Caroline; dear great grandmother of Dennis III and Allison. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Monday 10AM -11AM in the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, 1 Fatima Dr., Secane, PA 19018, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11AM. Burial in Westminster Cemetery in Bala Cynwyd,PA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in her name to HMS ( School for Children with Cerebral Palsy), 4400 Baltimore Ave, Phila, PA 19104 or Alzheimer Disease Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -