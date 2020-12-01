1/1
Joyce Ann DiBonaventuro
1947 - 2020
Joyce Ann DiBonaventuro (nee Bevenour) of Upper Darby, Pa passed away November 10, 2020. She was born November 1, 1947 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Regina Keffer and James Bevenour. Joyce was a Registered Nurse working at Delaware County Hospital and Crozer Chester Medical Center. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Joseph M. DiBonaventuro, her son Frank DiBonaventuro (Patti) and her grandsons Joseph, Daniel and Charlie. Family and friends may call 9:00 to 11:00 AM Saturday December 5 in the Funeral Home of John Stretch, 236 E. Eagle Rd, Havertown. Interment will follow in St. Denis Cemetery, Havertown. Due to Pennsylvania and Delaware County Covid restrictions only 10 attendees allowed in funeral home at a time. All attendees are to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid physical contact. www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Stretch Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
