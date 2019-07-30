|
Joyce Faye Savage Buller, age 82 of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28 at home with her family by her side and was reunited with her husband Roy in heaven. Joyce was born in Chester, PA on September 17, 1936 to Ella and Dallas Savage. She grew up in Marcus Hook, PA. She graduated from Ridley Park High School in 1954. Joyce married Roy Lee Buller on November 5, 1955. They met at a dance in January 1955, became engaged four months later, and were married at St. Hedwig’s Church in Chester, PA. They were married for 60 years before they were separated by Roy’s death in 2016. In her early years, Joyce worked in the laboratory at American Viscose Company and was involved in the Viscose Firehouse Ladies Auxiliary. After having her children, she became a domestic goddess and worked part-time as an aid at Silverside Elementary School. She also worked for the U.S. Census. Joyce was known for being the life of the party. She enjoyed dining out, dancing, bowling, bingo, reading, trips to the beach, and spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed attending her monthly Card Club luncheons with her life-long friends. Joyce was an avid bowler for 45 years. In 2017, she rolled a 221 at the age of 80. In addition to her parents Ella and Dallas, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Roy Lee Buller and sister Renda Savage Galbraith. She is survived by her daughter Janice Platt and her husband Jim of Middletown, DE; her daughter Lisa Ferraro and her husband James of Wilmington, DE; her brother-in-law Jack Galbraith, her nieces, great niece, and great nephews, and several Granddogs and Grandcats. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 2 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with a service to follow at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Road, Garnet Valley, PA. Burial will follow at Gracelawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.paganofuneralhome.com
