Joyce L. Buchan (nee Touzell), age 66 of Prospect Park passed away on March 18, 2020. Joyce was most proud to be a grandmother and adored spending time with her grandchildren. She is predeceased by her father Edward Touzell. She leaves behind her loving husband Charles Buchan Jr., adoring son Charles Buchan III (Carly Lane), cherished grandchildren Charles Buchan IV, and Rylee Buchan, and one on the way, mother Doris Touzell, siblings Janet (Terry) Harvey and Denise (Spurge) Saul, in-laws Gordon Buchan and Kathleen (Daniel) DiNardo, as well as many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Services will be held privately. Joyce’s family would like to thank the loving staff of Crozer Keystone Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 25, 2020
