|
|
Joyce Leet Phillips of Glen Mills, entered into eternal rest peacefully on March 25, 2019 at the age of 93. Born in Chester, Penna. On March 16, 1926 to parents Eva Cruthers and Thomas E. Leet. Joyce is an alumni of Penn State College where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority, and PEO Sisterhood. She was an active member of the Chester community for over 40 years, and was the last living President of the Junior Board of Chester Hospital and a founding member of the Chester Historical Preservation Committee/Commission. Joyce is survived by husband William Rowles Phillips (married 70 years), daughter Carolyn P. Erbaugh of Fredericksburg, VA; three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. A son, Richard L. Phillips of Cedar Crest, NJ predeceased her in 2015. A private family service and burial will be at Chester Rural Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 28, 2019