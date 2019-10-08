Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Joyce Louise DeRosa Haase, 80, of Blackstone, VA, passed away on Friday, October, 4, 2019. She is preceeded in death by her husband, John Robert Haase; a daughter, Stephanie Ann Johnson; a granddaughter, Domenica LaVecchia; her parents, Frances Y. and Richard J. DeRosa, Sr.; and a sister, Grace Braun. She is survived by four daughters, Rose DiGiuseppe (Anthony) of Lewis, DE, Renee’ DeRosa of Pittsburgh, PA, Joyce Ann McNulty of Elkton, MD, Jacqueline F. Soules (David) of Blackstone; and a son, Ehrlich “Buddy” Harter (Melody) of Lugoff, SC; 17 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and a brother, Richard DeRosa Jr., (Loueen) of Media, PA. Funeral services will be held 11 A.M., Thursday, October 10, 2019 in the St. Marks United Methodist Church, 7721 Hungarytown Road, Crewe, VA 23930. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the church service. Arrangements are by the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 9, 2019
