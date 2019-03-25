|
Joyce Marie Cecilia (Kincaid) Gurkovic, age 87, of Orlando, Florida, formerly of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Cornerstone Hospice at Orlando Health, surrounded by her loving family. Born on August 7, 1931 in Rutherford, New Jersey, she was the only child of the late Dudley and Marion (Briggs) Kincaid. Joyce spent her early years in Rutherford, N.J., were she was a parish member with her family and attended St. Mary’s school. Her family moved to Drexel Hill, Pa where she was a member of St. Charles Parish and attended St. Charles school. Joyce graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1949 (Moyland) Media, Pa. While raising her family she put herself through nursing school and earned an LPN degree. Joyce was extremely devoted to her family. She also had a passion for saving stray animals, sheltering and caring for them. After retirement and moving to Florida to help care for her grandchildren she volunteered at The Christian Service Center, helping those in need. Joyce was a warm caring soul, her grandchildren will say just enough sass and plenty of love. Joyce will be missed dearly and remembered fondly by many. Mrs. Gurkovic is survived by her children: Carlton J. Gurkovic, of Placerville, CA, and his children and grandchildren: Brooke & Sofia and Ethan & Clifford, Stephanie M., wife of Patrick Waldron, of Orlando, FL, and their children: Daniel, Alicia, Diana & Laura, and Brian C., husband of Joanne Kincaid, of Phoenixville, PA, and their children: Meghan, Christopher & Matthew. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Charity R.C. Church, 231 Upland Road, Brookhaven, Pennsylvania on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00 am. Officiating will be the Rev. James A. Lyons. Interment will follow in the Chester Rural Cemetery, Chester, Pennsylvania. Friends will be received from 10:00 - 10:30 am at the Church. Memorial contributions may be made in Joyce’s name to: Providence Animal Center at 555 Sandy Bank Road in Media, Pa 19063 or at https://www.providenceac.org. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford, Pennsylvania. Condolences may be offered online at www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 26, 2019