At 11:30am on the first of June in her eighty-second year, Juanita Davis peacefully passed. Born to Wilburn and Sylvia Wimbish; cherished sister of James, George, Winfred, Wilburn Jr., Clarence, and Earl Wimbish, Ruth Spellman and Sally W. Wilson; beloved mother to the late Jo-Zetta Shawl and Garfield Fitzgerald; adored grandmother of Daniel and Alex Fitzgerald and Nicholas Shawl; wife of the late Lawrence Davis; loved step-mother of Warren Davis; honored mother-in-law to Timothy Shawl; dear friend to many and wonderful person to all. Our mother loved to spend time with her family, whether it were a holiday, birthday or just a Tuesday, she found a way to let everyone know that they were loved. Throughout her many years nursing, our mother demonstrated her boundless compassion for others through her tireless efforts to care for not just her many patients but their families as well. Throughout the lives of those fortunate enough to know her touch, the passage of Ephesians 4:32 demonstrates her greatest lesson — “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.” Services and interment were private by family. Arrangements by The Donohue Funeral Home, West Chester, PA, 610-431-9000. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
