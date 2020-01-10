|
|
Juanita L. Wanner, 76 of Linwood, passed away on Tuesday January 7th at her home. She was predeceased by her husband, George R. Wanner (1980); son, George R. Wanner, Jr. (2000). She is survived by her daughters, Juanita M. Coceano and Anita F. Bolton; sisters, Marjorie Pietzsch, Susie Morris, and Fran Zappala; 3 grandchildren. Her funeral service will be on Tuesday, January 14th at 11am at the Joseph A. Ward Funeral Home, 1459 Market St. Linwood, Pa. Friends and family are invited to call from 10-11am. Burial will follow in Lawn Croft Cemetery. Donations in her name can be made to the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 12, 2020