Juanita R. Baughn, age 75, departed this life December 30, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory a devoted son and caregiver, Kitwan R. Baughn, Sr. (Stephanie); three loving siblings; her twin brother, Dr. Juan R. Baughn (Joyce); two sisters Roslyn M. Baughn and Aerojean R. Baughn; two adorable grandchildren (Kitwan, Jr. and Jasmine); three sisters-in-law, Gwendolyn McIntosh, Mildred Baughn and Aurelia Brewer; nieces, nephews, and a group of close knit first cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral 7PM Fri., Jan. 10th at Congo Legacy Center, 501 W. 28th St., Wilm, DE; viewing from 5pm-6:45pm only. Burial, All Saints Cemetery, Newark, DE. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 9, 2020