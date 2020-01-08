Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Baughn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita R. Baughn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita R. Baughn Obituary
Juanita R. Baughn, age 75, departed this life December 30, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory a devoted son and caregiver, Kitwan R. Baughn, Sr. (Stephanie); three loving siblings; her twin brother, Dr. Juan R. Baughn (Joyce); two sisters Roslyn M. Baughn and Aerojean R. Baughn; two adorable grandchildren (Kitwan, Jr. and Jasmine); three sisters-in-law, Gwendolyn McIntosh, Mildred Baughn and Aurelia Brewer; nieces, nephews, and a group of close knit first cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral 7PM Fri., Jan. 10th at Congo Legacy Center, 501 W. 28th St., Wilm, DE; viewing from 5pm-6:45pm only. Burial, All Saints Cemetery, Newark, DE. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -