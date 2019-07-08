|
Judith Ann (Westland) Long, “Judy” age 72, of Marcus Hook, PA, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, July 6, 2019, following the devoted daily care by her grandson, Matthew. She was a graduate of Eddystone High School. Judy was a cashier at Wawa for many years in Chichester, PA, and she most recently worked at Giant in Aston, PA. Judy cherished her family. She was a devoted wife and mother and a caretaker to her husband Rocky. Judy adored her grandchildren and was active in raising them. Daughter of the late Samuel C. and Evelyn D. (Kennedy) Westland, Wife of the late Robert D. “Rocky” Long, Sr. Survivors: Children: Judy (John) Manata of Boothwyn, PA, Robert (Patti) Long, Jr. of Glassboro, NJ and Stacie (Phil) Long of Marcus Hook, PA. Sisters: Peggy Banks and Dodie Convey. Grandchildren: Matthew, Lauren and Megan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service: Friday, July 12th at 11:30AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd. Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Visitation: Friday July 12th after 10:00AM at the funeral home. Interment: Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: American Pancreatic Association, Inc. P.O. Box 352406, Miami, FL 33135. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 9, 2019