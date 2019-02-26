|
|
Judith Ann Posey Bixler, “Judy” age 79, of Brookhaven, PA, died Sunday, February 24, 2019. Judy was a graduate of Chichester High School, Class of 1958. She was a Material Planner with the Franklin Mint for 27 years, until her retirement. Wife of the late Vernon D. Bixler, Jr., and sister of the late Gary Posey. Survivors: Daughter: Carol (Steve) Gramiak; Son: Michael (Katherine) Bixler; Brother: John (Colleen) Posey; Grandchildren: Stephen, Lydia and Laura Gramiak; Great-Grandchildren: Joseph and Aubrey Gramiak. Visitation: Saturday, March 2nd after 10:00AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Saturday, March 2nd at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Interment: Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Shriner Hospital for Children, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 27, 2019