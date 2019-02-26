Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Bixler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Ann Posey "Judy" Bixler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judith Ann Posey "Judy" Bixler Obituary
Judith Ann Posey Bixler, “Judy” age 79, of Brookhaven, PA, died Sunday, February 24, 2019. Judy was a graduate of Chichester High School, Class of 1958. She was a Material Planner with the Franklin Mint for 27 years, until her retirement. Wife of the late Vernon D. Bixler, Jr., and sister of the late Gary Posey. Survivors: Daughter: Carol (Steve) Gramiak; Son: Michael (Katherine) Bixler; Brother: John (Colleen) Posey; Grandchildren: Stephen, Lydia and Laura Gramiak; Great-Grandchildren: Joseph and Aubrey Gramiak. Visitation: Saturday, March 2nd after 10:00AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Saturday, March 2nd at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Interment: Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Shriner Hospital for Children, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
Download Now