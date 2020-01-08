|
|
Judith “Judy” Ann Smith, age 67, of West Chester, PA, passed away on January 6, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Judy was born and raised in Media, PA, a graduate of Bensalem High School, and a long time resident of Aston, PA. She retired from Giant Food Stores after 30 years of service at the Brookhaven, Aldan and West Chester stores. She was the daughter of the late June Laskowski and the late Ernest Yarnall, wife of the late Charles Smith, and the sister of the late Joyce Yarnall. Survivors: Her loving son: Michael (Melissa) Smith; grandchildren: Anna, Ella, and Charlee; siblings: Ernest “Corky” (Maryann) Yarnall, Lori (Patrick) Merk, and Matthew (Dean) Laskowski. She is also survived by her loving niece and nephews. Visitaion: Monday, January 13, 2020, from 10:00-11:45 am at Nolan Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Avenue, Aston, PA 19014. Funeral Service: Monday, January 13, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Nolan Fidale Funeral Home. Burial: St. Francis de Sales Cemetery, Aston, PA. In lieu of flowers Judy’s family ask that donations be made to The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation National Headquarters. Attn. Financial Operations 733 Third Avenue, Ste. 510 New York, NY 10017.
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 9, 2020