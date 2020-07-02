1/1
Judith Anne Lewis
(1964-2020) Judith Anne Lewis, 56 of Norwood, died June 24, 2020 at her home. Born in Darby, PA, she is survived by her father, Vincent J. Lewis, stepmother, Kathleen Lewis, mother Barbara J. Lewis, brother, Michael A. Lewis (Lisa) and nephew, Michael V. Lewis. Judy resided in Ridley Park and Woodlyn, PA before moving to Norwood seven years ago. Judy was a graduate of Ridley High School, class of 1982. She loved animals, especially horses and her cat, Samantha. Judy enjoyed boating and spending time with her family at the Delaware beach. Funeral Service: 12:00 Noon Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Avenue, Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call after 11:00 AM. Burial: Fernwood Cemetery Memorial gifts may be made to Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063. www.whiteluttrell.com

