Judith Anne Wallgren
Judith Anne Wallgren 74, devoted wife, mother, and longtime resident of Ridley Park passed away after a long battle with dementia on November 16th, 2020. Daughter of the late A. Edward and Jean Firlein. Survived by Charles R. Wallgren, husband of 55 years. Loving mother of Valerie Smith (Art) of Denver, PA, Charlie Wallgren (Lauren) of Ridley Park, and seven grandchildren: Laura, Juliana, Charles ‘Nate’, Rebecca, Elijah, Gabriel, and Blaise. Brothers Jon Firlein (Florence) of Aston, PA and James Firlein (Cathy) of Columbia, SC, and sister Amy Firelein (Daniel Purdy) of Milmont Park, PA. Predeceased by two children, Jennifer and Christopher. Due to COVID restrictions the burial will be private. A public celebration of life will occur in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Judi’s name to the Ridley Park Fire Department or Crozer Keystone Hospice at Taylor. condolences-www.whiteluttrell.com

Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
311 N. Swarthmore Ave
Ridley Park, PA 19078
