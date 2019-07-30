|
On July 28, 2019, Judith (Judy) Garland Bruce of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania and Castine, Maine, beloved wife, best friend and partner for 60 years to husband Robert J. Bruce. Devoted mother of Kimberley Bruce Campbell (Chris) and Scott Garland Bruce (Gigi), grandmother to seven grandchildren and great grandmother to four great grandchildren, who affectionately referred to her as Mame. Born in Somerville, MA, July 6, 1936 to Stuart and Muriel Garland, Judy spent her early years in North Attleboro, MA and teenage years in Darien, CT. Summers growing up were spent with her family at West Island on Buzzards Bay, MA. A 1958 graduate of Colby College, she met her husband Bob at Colby and remained an active alumna and supporter of the College throughout her life, establishing with her husband an endowed scholarship fund at the college. Judy also maintained lifelong relationships with her Colby Tri Delta sorority sisters, complete with group reunions virtually every year for sixty years. Following graduation from Colby, she worked for Pan American Airlines and then continued her career as a high school English teacher, as well as a tutor for several federal education programs. For twenty years Judy and her husband served as Widener University’s first couple. As first lady she graciously hosted and engaged with countless numbers of students, trustees and dignities. In appreciation for her years of service to Widener, she was awarded a Doctor of Humane Letters (hon) in 2001. A lifelong New Englander, Judy had a deep affinity for Maine and spent many happy summers at their home in Castine, filled with special family time. An avid traveler, throughout life she was always ready to see and embrace new adventures. She was an avid reader and loved puzzles of any kind, especially the NY Times crossword puzzle, which was always done in ink. An intelligent, thoughtful, warm and caring individual, she always put her love of family, as well as others above all else in her life. She will be dearly missed by those who loved her. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 1, at St. Francis-In-The-Fields Episcopal Church, 689 Sugartown Road, Malvern, PA. Remembrances in her name may be sent to the Robert J. and Judith G. Bruce Endowed Scholarship Fund, Colby College, Office of Advancement, 173 Main St, Suite 201, Waterville, ME 04901.
