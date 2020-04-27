|
Judith Lee (Krauss) Mongeau, age 74, passed away on April 14,2020 at Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital, Westerville, OH. Judi was born on December 22, 1945 in Philadelphia to the late Edgar G. and F. Mary Krauss, Jr. She graduated from Springfield High School (class of ‘63) and attended Covenant Methodist Church. Judi earned her R.N. degree at Presbyterian Hospital. A DelCo Civil Air Patrol cadet, Judi proudly supported MIA and POW during the Vietnam War. She was Worthy Matron of the Rainbow Girls, Prospect Park chapter. She participated in the family-run Pen-Del Restaurant, and played the organ for guests. She worked at AT&T in Wayne, ushering in the computer era as a keypunch operator. After earning her R.N. degree, Judi worked as Clinical Director, Family Planning Dept., Presbyterian Hospital. She joined the U.S. Air Force as 1st Lieutenant. A Surgical Nurse in the USAF Nurse Corps, she provided nursing care to wounded and sick servicemen. Please visit www.egan-ryan.com to view the full obituary, including Judi’s life with her husband Kenneth in Ohio and her achievements on behalf of handicapped and disabled children, impacting favorable legislation for caregivers.
Published in The Daily Times on May 3, 2020