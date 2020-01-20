|
Judith M. Borden (nee Hanna), age 72, of Boothwyn, PA died suddenly January 16, 2020 at her residence. Born and raised in Chester, PA, Mrs. Borden had been a resident of Middletown Twp. before settling in Boothwyn for the last 43 years. She was a retired Educator for 38 years having taught 3rd grade at St. Francis de Sales School in Lenni, PA for over 30 years. She always enjoyed seeing many of her former students and reminiscing with them. She is survived by her beloved husband of just over 50 years Robert A. Borden, a daughter Valerie Borden Narkin of Aston, PA and a son Robert A. Borden Jr. (Jennifer) of Parkesburg, PA. She is also survived by her sister Joan Rolando and 3 grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, Edward Jr., Ellayna and Liam. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass Wednesday January 29, 2020 at 11:00 am in the church of the Holy Child, 2500 Naamans Rd. Wilmington, DE 19810 where friends may call after 10:00 am. Int. private. In keeping with her love of her dogs Muffin, Maggie and Molly, in lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution to the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A Street, Wilmington, De 19801 or https://delawarehumane.org/donate/gift/#memorials. Online condolences to www.jpdfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 26, 2020