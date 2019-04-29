|
|
Judith Helen (Martin) Ziegler, 85, formerly of Milmont Park, Pa., Annandale, Va., and Naples, Fla.; died December 30, in Parksley, Va. surrounded by her loving family. Born November 25, 1933 in Philadelphia, Pa., she was a resident of Milmont Park, Pa., for more than 25 years, and was a 1952 graduate of Ridley High School. Judy worked as a medical secretary and then married her husband, the late Henry J. Ziegler, in 1955. In the 1960’s, they moved to Annandale, Va. She enjoyed spending time with her children, going camping, attending plays, playing games, and was a member of the Red Hat Society. Upon Henry’s retirement, they moved to Naples, Fla, where she resided till shortly after his death. Judy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin, who had a strong faith in God. She was the daughter of the late Marie E.(Martin) Lazarczyk, widow of the late Henry J. Ziegler, and grandmother to the late, Richard Nordstrom. She is survived by her daughters, Susan (Kurt) Nordstrom of Spotsylvania, Va., Lori Ziegler of Richmond, Va.; sister, Joann (Gerry) Brooks of Glen Mills, Pa., and step grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, May 4th, at 12pm at the Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover Street, Fredericksburg, Va., with internment to follow. Contributions can be made to Shore Health and Rehab in Parksley, Va.
Published in The Daily Times on May 1, 2019