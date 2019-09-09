|
|
Heaven gained another angel when Judy Tochterman, 75, of Williamsport, Pa passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday September 2, 2019, at Exton Senior Living, in Exton, PA. She was the daughter of the late Robert (Bob) W. Butson and June J. Butson, and the older sister of Jean Butson. Born outside of Niagara Falls, NY, the family moved around to places such as Richmond, Va, Dubois, Pa, and Hamburg, NY before settling down in Williamsport, Pa. Judy went to Curtin Junior High and Williamsport High School where she was involved with Activities ranging from the School Magazine, Student Body, Swimming, Choir, and Future Nurses Club. Growing up, Judy was always busy and had a large circle of friends. She also enjoyed her family time, learning how to cook from her mom and grandmother. Upon graduating High School in 1962, she attended the Bryn Mawr School of Nursing. She spent her years working in the healthcare industry as an RN and Director of Nursing at places like; Sacred Heart Memorial Hospital in Chester, PA, Methodist Country House in Wilmington, DE and Fair Acres Geriatric Center in Media,PA, where she retired in 2007. In 1967, Judy married former spouse, Steven G. Tochterman of Huntington Valley, PA. They were blessed with two sons, Rob and Eric Tochterman. She loved to travel, whether going to the beach, mountains, or on a cruise. Judy kept herself busy tending to her beautiful garden of flowers, reading, crossword puzzles, and enjoying watching her children grow and raise families of their own. Judy was loved by all who came in contact with her. She had a tremendous faith in God, getting up every morning to pray. Her generosity, compassion, smile, humor, laugh, and love of singing will be missed by everyone. She is survived by her loving sister, Jean Butson of Williamsport, Pa; sons Rob Tochterman (Melanie McCausland) of Downingtown, Pa, Eric (Sharon) Tochterman of Clearwater, Fl, and grandsons Finn and Alec Tochterman. A Memorial Service will be held at 11am on September 14, 2019 at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, in Exton, Pa where family and friends may call from 10am- 11am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 10, 2019