Julia A. Della Polla Mayer

Julia A. Della Polla Mayer Obituary
1924-2019 Julia A. Della Polla Mayer, 95, of Glenolden, died October 1, 2019 at Crozer Keystone Hospice at Taylor. Born and raised in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Amato and Anna Mauro Della Polla and moved to her late residence in 1950. Julia owned and operated Julie’s Sports Bar from 1974-2007, when she retired. She was devoted to her business and valued hard work. Julia was a member of Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church and was a fashionista who loved Frank Sinatra, dancing and family events. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Julia was predeceased by her husband, Lester C. Mayer, who died in 1986; and her siblings, Angelina “Dee” Caserta, Lucy Kelly, William Della Polla and Michael Della Polla. She is survived by her son, Gary Mayer (Susan); her grandchildren, Hailee and Jacob Mayer; and her siblings, Carmen Della Polla and Eleanor Russell. Funeral Liturgy: 10:00 AM Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call after 9 AM. Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery Memorial gifts may be made to Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 4, 2019
