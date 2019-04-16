|
|
Julia A. Rook, age 56 of Kennett Square, PA, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at her home. Julia was the wife of Michael R. Rook, Sr. with whom she shared 34 years of marriage. She was born in Darby, PA to the late Harry Lawville and the late Helen Mullin Lawville. Julia passed away peacefully on her 34th wedding anniversary. In addition to her husband Michael, Julia is survived by 2 sons, Michael Rook Jr., his wife Kaitlyn and their son, Michael Patrick Rook, as well as her son, Sean Rook; her daughter, Stephanie Rook; 2 brothers, Harry and Joe Lawville; her sister, Theresa Lanzetta; along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. You are invited to Visit with Julia’s family on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Kuzo Funeral Home, 250 W. State St., Kennett Square, PA 19348. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Patrick Church, 212 Meredith St., Kennett Square, PA 19348. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery. Donations in Julia’s honor may be made to the Strength & Honor Motorcycle Club of PA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting families of fallen Military, Police and Firefighters. Donations may be made online via the Strength & Honor MC Facebook page. To share condolences with her family and to view Julia’s online obituary, please visit www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 21, 2019