I will never forget the fun times we had at our many family get-togethers, growing up and later in life. Aunt Julie, you always had a way of making everyone smile, laugh, and have a good time. I always admired you for having the courage to be yourself no matter what anyone else thought. You would tell it like it is and never back down from what you believed in. That spirit carried on even more so in recent years. You would crack me up every time you would tell of how they wont let you drive, and you would say, I can drive better than all of them. One day I am going to get up out of here and do what I want to do, and drive anywhere I want to! Well Aunt Julie, I sure hope you are driving your dream car now in heaven. Just remember to stop and pick us all up when we get there! I can just imagine how you are enjoying riding in your red convertible cruising the highways paved in Gold . . . you still make me smile as I write this. Love you Aunt Julie!

Clay Reinoehl

Family