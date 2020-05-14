Julia S. Swift
1939 - 2020
(1939-2020) Julia S. Swift, age 80, of Lutheran Knolls, formerly of Chester. passed away on May 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Francis L. Swift and sister of the late Victor Coppotelli. Survivors: Loving Children; Lisa Glomb (Jeffrey), Bonnie Downs (Kevin), Mark Swift (Tammy), Rosemary Cylc (Daniel). Dear Grandchildren; Kyle & Ally Glomb, Kevin, Jr., & Raymond Downs, Joelle & Briana Swift, Christina & Angela Cylc. Sister of Rita Thomas (the late James Thomas), Jeanne Reinoehl (Norman), Rose Marie DiVietro (Tim), Edith Coppotelli (Joni Ciolko). Due to our current World Wide Situation Funeral Services and Interment Private. Arrangements: Kaniefski Kendus D’Anjolell Memorial Home, 3900 West 9th St., Trainer, PA 19061

Published in The Daily Times from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Interment
Funeral services provided by
Kaniefski Kendus D'Anjolell Memorial Home - Trainer
3900 W. Ninth Street
Trainer, PA 19061
(610) 494-6220
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 14, 2020
We are sorry to see you go but know that you are resting in peace
and are now with your loved ones that went before you.
Well miss our visits to you and your excitement in receiving whatever we
would bring you. Whether it was food or presents, you were thrilled.
You always made us feel good and put a smile on our face.
We will forever miss you.
Love, Edith & Joni
Edith Coppotelli
Sister
May 14, 2020
Rita,

I was so sorry to hear about Julias passing. My thoughts are with you and your family. Please call me when you are able. 484-816-3221
Theresa Falcone
Friend
May 14, 2020
Our deepest condolence to you all. We hope you can find comfort in the wonderful memories that you made together. We will continue to keep you in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in enteral peace Ms. Julia.
Mary & Duane Murphy
Friend
May 14, 2020
My beloved Sister, we love and miss you.
Rose Marie DiVietro
Sister
May 14, 2020
I will never forget the fun times we had at our many family get-togethers, growing up and later in life. Aunt Julie, you always had a way of making everyone smile, laugh, and have a good time. I always admired you for having the courage to be yourself no matter what anyone else thought. You would tell it like it is and never back down from what you believed in. That spirit carried on even more so in recent years. You would crack me up every time you would tell of how they wont let you drive, and you would say, I can drive better than all of them. One day I am going to get up out of here and do what I want to do, and drive anywhere I want to! Well Aunt Julie, I sure hope you are driving your dream car now in heaven. Just remember to stop and pick us all up when we get there! I can just imagine how you are enjoying riding in your red convertible cruising the highways paved in Gold . . . you still make me smile as I write this. Love you Aunt Julie!
Clay Reinoehl
Family
May 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Briana Swift
Family
May 13, 2020
Sending deepest sympathies to Mark,Bonnie,Rose, Lisa on the passing of a beautiful woman. I know she is happy to be with your dad again but know she will always be with you all looking down being proud of the great kids she raised and enjoy watching her grandkids grow up to be great people. Have alot of great memories of Pine lane at your house. You are in my prayers.
Donna Newlin
Friend
May 12, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Praying for you and your family.
David & Monica Jennings
Friend
May 12, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Bridget Fitzgerald-Sirovetz
Friend
May 12, 2020
I love you very much mom. You were a wonderful mother. Rest in peace❤❤❤
Mark Swift
Mother
May 12, 2020
My mother in law was as precious lady. I love her with all my heart. Mama Swift you were a great mom and grandmother. Heaven is a lot more beautiful with an angel like you. I love you forever ❤.
Tammy Swift
Family
May 12, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family Bonnie.
Dawn/Amber Narmore
Acquaintance
May 12, 2020
You were a beautiful sister, one I will never forget. We shared lots of good times together in our younger years, going out and lots of dancing to your favorite country music, When we married and had our families, we still had a lot of wonderful years of family time. You were beautiful in every way and had a heart of gold and loved to have fun even when you were ill, you danced and gave it all you could up until when God called you home. Your memory will always be a treasure. There are no goodbyes, Dear Julie. You will always be in my heart wherever you are. Save a place for me. We will be together again my beautiful angel. I love you. Sister Jeanne and Norm
Jeanne & Norm Reinoehl
Sister
