We are sorry to see you go but know that you are resting in peace
and are now with your loved ones that went before you.
Well miss our visits to you and your excitement in receiving whatever we
would bring you. Whether it was food or presents, you were thrilled.
You always made us feel good and put a smile on our face.
We will forever miss you.
Love, Edith & Joni
(1939-2020) Julia S. Swift, age 80, of Lutheran Knolls, formerly of Chester. passed away on May 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Francis L. Swift and sister of the late Victor Coppotelli. Survivors: Loving Children; Lisa Glomb (Jeffrey), Bonnie Downs (Kevin), Mark Swift (Tammy), Rosemary Cylc (Daniel). Dear Grandchildren; Kyle & Ally Glomb, Kevin, Jr., & Raymond Downs, Joelle & Briana Swift, Christina & Angela Cylc. Sister of Rita Thomas (the late James Thomas), Jeanne Reinoehl (Norman), Rose Marie DiVietro (Tim), Edith Coppotelli (Joni Ciolko). Due to our current World Wide Situation Funeral Services and Interment Private. Arrangements: Kaniefski Kendus D’Anjolell Memorial Home, 3900 West 9th St., Trainer, PA 19061
