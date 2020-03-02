|
Julia T. Cavicchio, 90, formerly of Southwest Philadelphia, passed away on Saturday February 29th. She was predeceased by her husband, Alfonzo Cavicchio; daughter, Julia M. Cavicchio. She is survived by her children, Maria Cavicchio, Carolyn Cavicchio, Stephen Cavicchio (Lanina), and Lisa Oakes (Chris); 5 grandchildren. Her funeral mass will be held on Friday, March 6th, 11 AM at St. Barnabas Church, 6300 Buist Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19142. Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday evening from 7-8pm at the Joseph A. Ward Funeral Home, 1459 Market St. Linwood, Pa. and again on Friday morning from 10-11 am in church. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent through www.jwardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 3, 2020