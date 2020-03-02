Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ward Funeral Home
1459 Market St
Linwood, PA 19061
(610) 485-2425
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Cavicchio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia T. Cavicchio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia T. Cavicchio Obituary
Julia T. Cavicchio, 90, formerly of Southwest Philadelphia, passed away on Saturday February 29th. She was predeceased by her husband, Alfonzo Cavicchio; daughter, Julia M. Cavicchio. She is survived by her children, Maria Cavicchio, Carolyn Cavicchio, Stephen Cavicchio (Lanina), and Lisa Oakes (Chris); 5 grandchildren. Her funeral mass will be held on Friday, March 6th, 11 AM at St. Barnabas Church, 6300 Buist Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19142. Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday evening from 7-8pm at the Joseph A. Ward Funeral Home, 1459 Market St. Linwood, Pa. and again on Friday morning from 10-11 am in church. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent through www.jwardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ward Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -