|
|
Julius Williamson Stanley was born in Pittsburgh, PA on March 18, 1939 and he departed this life on August 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius C. and Elma R. Stanley; son, Julius W. Stanley, Jr.; and daughter, Lisa McClendon-Thomas. Julius leaves to mourn, his loving wife, Annie; children, Nadine, Bennie, and Lance Stanley; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11am, Friday, August 23 at First African Baptist Church, 901 Clifton Ave, Sharon Hill, PA 19079. Viewing from 9-11am. Interment 1pm, Monday, August 26, at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Rd, Bear, DE.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 22, 2019