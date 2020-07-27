Jullande Graham Branch, age 71, died on July 11, 2020, was raised and resided in Sharon Hill, PA until her passing. Jullande graduated from Darby Township High School in 1967 and attended Northeastern Christian Junior College and Temple University. Jullande worked in the Insurance Industry in Underwriting for over 40 years. Jullande was a member of First African Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Richard A Dent. Baptized at an early age by Rev. Booker W. Watkins; serving GOD faithfully as a Junior and Senior Usher, attended Baptist Training Union, Flower Club of Tomorrow, Secretary for 27 years of the Flower Guild and Secretary of the Rising Star Ministry. Jullande studied piano and played for the church choir in her youth. Jullande was married for 40 years to the late Bernard Branch, Jr. and from that union had one daughter, Leatrice. She volunteered with her husband for the Gift of Life Organ Donor Program. She loved music, fashion, jewelry and enjoyed watching basketball and her favorite football team. She was a devoted wife, mother and beloved sister. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Leatrice, her sister, Mary Katrina Graham-Barr, as well as a host of family and friends. Private viewing and burial service with family and friends was held on July 24, 2020.



