White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
311 N. Swarthmore Ave
Ridley Park, PA 19078
(610) 532-9606
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
June Borden


1928 - 2019
June Borden Obituary
1928-2019 June W. Borden, 91, of Middletown, DE, and formerly of Crum Lynne died December 22, 2019 at her daughter’s home. Born in Paulsboro, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Anna Kessler Wilhelm. June was a graduate of Philadelphia Girls High School and was employed by Prudential Insurance Co. She later worked for Cherry Pharmacy and lastly, Ridley School District. June was a member of Ridley Park UM Church and was a former Cub Scout Den Mother. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, beach vacations with family, jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, pinochle and reading, but most important was her family. June was predeceased by her loving husband of 54 years, Robert E. Borden, who died August 18, 2001; and her sisters, Mary Austin and Eva Lithgow. She is the mother of June B. Grantland (Late Harry L.) and Robert F. Borden (Colette); grandmother of Kristen Krenzer (Joseph), Scott Newell (Lindsay), Erin Grantland, Adam Barnett, Benjamin Barnett and Pasha Sourbeer (Julia); and great grandmother of Sara Mackenzie Newell and Scotty Robert Newell. Funeral Service: 11:00 AM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call after 10:00 AM. Burial: Edgewood Memorial Park Memorial gifts may be made to a . www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 26, 2019
