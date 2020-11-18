1/
June H. Dowd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June H. Dowd, age 92, passed peacefully at home in Broomall on November 14, 2020. She was a resident of Broomall for over 60 years. She was born in Lower Merion. She graduated from Haverford High School. She was a Controller for the Automotive Industry (Oldsmobile) retiring in 1993. She is survived by her nieces Bobbie Ann Lynch, Leigh Dowd-Placek, Jennifer H. Kovic and Andra M. Sweeney; her nephews Robert Dowd, Jr., Kevin G. Dowd and Kraig M. Dowd . Also survived by 11 great-nieces and great-nephews. Graveside Service: Saturday November 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Glenwood Memorial Gardens, 2321 West Chester Pike, Broomall. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be sent to the Marple Township Ambulance, P.O. Box 172, Broomall, PA. 19008 or The National Wildlife Foundation, 1412 16th Street, Washington, DC 20036 Arrg: By the Logan-Videon Funeral Home, Broomall.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Glenwood Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Logan-Videon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2001 Sproul Road
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved