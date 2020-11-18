June H. Dowd, age 92, passed peacefully at home in Broomall on November 14, 2020. She was a resident of Broomall for over 60 years. She was born in Lower Merion. She graduated from Haverford High School. She was a Controller for the Automotive Industry (Oldsmobile) retiring in 1993. She is survived by her nieces Bobbie Ann Lynch, Leigh Dowd-Placek, Jennifer H. Kovic and Andra M. Sweeney; her nephews Robert Dowd, Jr., Kevin G. Dowd and Kraig M. Dowd . Also survived by 11 great-nieces and great-nephews. Graveside Service: Saturday November 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Glenwood Memorial Gardens, 2321 West Chester Pike, Broomall. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be sent to the Marple Township Ambulance, P.O. Box 172, Broomall, PA. 19008 or The National Wildlife Foundation, 1412 16th Street, Washington, DC 20036 Arrg: By the Logan-Videon Funeral Home, Broomall.



