Melson's Funeral Services - Millsboro
32013 Long Neck Road
Millsboro, DE 19966
302-945-9000
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Melson's Funeral Services - Millsboro
32013 Long Neck Road
Millsboro, DE 19966
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Melson's Funeral Services - Millsboro
32013 Long Neck Road
Millsboro, DE 19966
View Map
June Nachman Obituary
June Nachman, age 85, of Lewes, DE formerly of Ridley Park, PA passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at her home while surrounded by her loving family. She will be remembered as a beautiful woman who gave much love and provided endless joy to everyone she came in contact with. She lived life to the fullest. June is survived by her husband of almost 40 years, Jamie Nachman; a son, Cliff Engel (Patty); a daughter, Susan Peet (Tom); 8 grandchildren, Kelly Ann Engel (Scott), Marybeth Kushnir (Matt), Thomas Peet (Stef), Jeffrey Peet (Ali), Sarah Engel (Phil), Steven Peet (Marybeth), Clifford Engel (Jane) and Joseph Peet; 11 great grandchildren, T.J., Cole, Madison, Emily, Avery, Annie, Lilly, Kaelynn, Nolan, Cecily and Jordan. A celebration of June’s life will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966, where friends and family may gather after 1 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation in June’s name to Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding, PO Box 219, Nassau, DE 1996 Online condolences may be made by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 19, 2020
