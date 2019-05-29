|
|
June Dolores Ware (nee Harvey), 85, of Aston, PA, died on Saturday, May 25, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia’s Nicetown section to the late Whitman and Dorothy (nee Resinger) Harvey. She was a graduate of Germantown High School. One of her first positions was an assistant to the President of the San Marcos, Texas, Chamber of Commerce. She subsequently was a receptionist for Doctors Baylin, Rubio, and Walichuck, and retired most recently from Ware Medical Associates. She was a member of Grace Bible Fellowship Church in Wallingford, PA. June was a great friend and was the heart and soul of her family. SURVIVORS: Her husband of 66 years: Richard E. Ware; her loving children: Richard Ware (Susan), William Ware (Jennifer), and Mark Ware (Laurie); her sister: Dorothy (Michael) Hudak; and her grandchildren: Kevin, Scott, Daniel, Sara, Benjamin, Gabrielle, Alexander, Mark, Timothy (Megan), and Cassandra. She was the best friend of, and survived by: Peggie Wyant, Mary Beth Mattiford, Jennie Hoover, and Charlsie Scott. VISITATION: Monday, June 3, 2019, from 10:00-11:15 am at the Nolan Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Avenue Aston, PA 19014. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, June 3, 2019, at 11:30 am at the Nolan Fidale Funeral Home. BURIAL: Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in June’s memory to the Grace Bible Fellowship Church, 723 S. Providence Road, Wallingford, PA 19086. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com.
Published in The Daily Times on May 30, 2019