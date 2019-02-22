|
|
Karen M. Bittle “Trinka”, age 61 of Glenolden passed away unexpectedly on February 21, 2019 surrounded by her family. A graduate of Interboro High School, Karen later retired from Verizon. Karen spent her entire life doing things for others to make their lives a little bit happier and easier. She was a caring, selfless, and generous person who loved animals, and enjoyed spending time with her family. She is predeceased by her father Charles Bittle, and sister Alice Bittle. Survivors: Loving daughter of Kay Bittle, loving sister of Barbara Feberici, Anne Bittle, Mark (Cathy) Bittle, and Cynthia Bittle, 1 niece, 1 nephew, and 2 great nephews. Funeral Mass: 10 AM on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at St. George’s Church, Lamont Ave., Glenolden PA. Visitation: 4-7 PM on Tuesday and 8:30-9:30 AM on Wednesday at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike, Glenolden, PA 19036. Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. George’s Church, 22 E. Cooke Ave., Glenolden PA 19036, or the Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media PA 19063. Online Condolences: www.mcgfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 26, 2019