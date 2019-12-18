Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Karen Coppock White, age 71, of Coatesville, PA, formerly of Media, PA, died Thursday, December 12, 2019. Karen was a teacher with Penn Delco School District for 38 years. She was a 15 year member of DFACB and was also a member of the Suburban Dog Training Club, Philadelphia Dog Training Club and an avid English Setter Obedience Trainer. Daughter of the late George W. and Mary A. (Belford) Coppock. Survived by her longtime friend, Joann Madore. Visitation: Monday, December 23rd after 10:30AM at Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Monday, December 23rd at 11:30AM at the Funeral Home. Interment: Private at Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Philadelphia Dog Training Club, 3644 Darby Road, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010, ATTN: Susan Anderson.
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 19, 2019
