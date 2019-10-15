Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Ward Funeral Home
1459 Market St
Linwood, PA 19061
(610) 485-2425
Karen L. Bailey

Karen L. Bailey, 65, of Chester died on October 11th, 2019 while under the care of hospice. Formerly of Elverson, PA, she moved to Chester with her family in 1966 and remained there until her passing. She enjoyed taking care of her birds and taking vacations to West Virginia once each year. She also enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her brothers, Clyde and Bill; sisters, Sharon and Brenda; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to her viewing on Friday, October 18th from 10am- 11am at the Joseph A. Ward Funeral Home, 1459 Market St. Linwood, PA. Burial will follow in Chester Rural Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 16, 2019
