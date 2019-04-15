Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
6:30 PM
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Charles Borromeo
3422 Dennison Ave.
Drexel Hill, PA
View Map
Karen M. (nee Marcinek) Manning age 65, of Drexel Hill, PA passed away April 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert "Bob" M.; loving mother of Kathleen (Michael) Donohue, Kevin M. (Heather), Rachael M. (Chris) Mattioni, Maria (Sean) Rose, Theresa L. (Nick) Narcise; sister of Joseph (Kathy) Marcinek, Matthew (Lorraine) Marcinek, Mary Louise Smith and Andrew (Tina) Marcinek. Grandmom to 12 grandchildren. Predeceased by John and Janet (nee Fagan) Marcinek.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Tuesday April 16, 6:30 P.M. and Wednesday 11 A.M. O'Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064. Her Funeral Mass 1 P.M. St. Charles Borromeo 3422 Dennison Ave. Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Int. SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. Donations can be made in her memory to St Charles Borromeo.
Published in Daily Times on Apr. 14, 2019
