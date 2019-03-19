|
Karl T. Paoli, age 67 of Ridley Park, PA passed away suddenly on March 17, 2019 at home. Born to Gene Sr. & Rose Ingelido Paoli, he was raised in the Westbrook Park section of Upper Darby. A graduate from Upper Darby H.S., Karl has resided in Ridley Park, PA for the past 40 years. A contractor, he owned and operated his own business with a partner, Paoli & Pollock Home Remodeling. Devoted to his family, Karl spent most of his time caring for his handicap daughter, Lisa. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and spending time at the Bellmawr Lake in New Jersey. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a wife, Maureen Kraus Paoli who died in 2005. Karl is survived by 2 daughters, Stephanie Paoli (Josh) Fisher and Lisa Paoli, 4 siblings, Raymond (Janet) Paoli, Geno Paoli Jr., Jerry (Rose) Paoli and Charles (Maria) Paoli, and 2 grandchildren, Ryland & Jaron Fisher. A Visitation will be held on Friday, 9:45-10:45AM at St. Francis de Sales, 35 New Rd., Aston, PA followed by a Funeral at 11:00AM. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 23, at 10:00AM at S.S. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Donations in his memory may be made to Cerebral Palsy Foundation (www.cerebralpalsy.org). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 20, 2019