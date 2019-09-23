Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Katharine C. "Kathy" Wentzel


1944 - 2019
Katharine C. "Kathy" Wentzel Obituary
Katharine C. "Kathy" Wentzel, 75, of Coudersport, formerly of Delaware County, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at her home after an extended battle with cancer.
Kathy was born on January 23, 1944 in Chester, the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Alexander) Cliff. She married Wayne L. Wentzel, who survives, on November 6, 1993 and they have celebrated 25 years of marriage together.
In 1961, Kathy graduated from Eddystone High School, Delaware County, and later earned an Associate's Degree in Applied Science from North Harris County College. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, reading, playing on her PS2, computer games, collecting figurines and travelling. She especially enjoyed trips to Hawaii and New Hampshire. Her favorite place to visit was Potter County, so much so she and her husband Wayne decided to make Coudersport their home.
In addition to her husband, Wayne, Kathy is survived by sons, Steven Wentzel of Woodbury, NJ; Michael Skobel of Conroe, TX; and Ehren Wentzel of Florida; daughters; Kimberly Barnack of Aston; Nicole Papp of Gibbstown, NJ; and Nicole Skobel of Coudersport; sisters, Barbara Raudabaugh of Carlisle; and Sandy Greto of Aston; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East Street, Coudersport, from 6-7pm Monday September 30, 2019 to pay tribute to Katharine's life, memorial service to follow at 7pm, in the funeral home, with Rev. John L. Kallerson, officiating.
Memorial contributions in Kathy's name can be made to the , Patterson Cancer Center, Potter Unit, 1001 East Second Street, Coudersport, PA 16915, or the Coudersport Arboretum S. West Street Coudersport, PA 16915.
To share your fondest memories of Kathy or to sign her guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com
Published in Daily Times on Sept. 22, 2019
