Katherine J. Cassidy
Katherine J. Cassidy, 97, formerly of Folcroft & South Philadelphia, died on September 2. Born November 9, 1922 in Philadelphia, the only daughter of Charles and Katherine Turner Stumm. Kitty was preceded in death by her husband, Francis; her daughter, Frances O’Rourke (William); and her brothers Charles, Edward, William, and Albert. Survived by daughters Kathleen Cassidy (James Dunn), Teresa Griffith (William), 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation Tuesday from 10 to 11 am at St. Gabriel Church, 233 Mohawk Avenue, Norwood. Mass will follow at 11 am. Interment, SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Brenda’s Cat Rescue, Suite 45, AMB#90, 701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia, PA 19128, or www.philadelphiapowerplay.com Condolences and full obituary at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
