Katherine Lord Miller, 78, of Media, Pennsylvania, died peacefully in her sleep on February 15, 2019.
Born March 18th, 1941, in Cleveland Ohio, to Charles L. Lord and Anne Elmers Lord, she is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jaydee Williams Miller, with whom she lived in Riddle Village, and by her children, grandchildren, brother, other relatives, and dear friends.
Katherine received her B.A. from Mount Holyoke College, and a Master's degree in Economics from Georgetown University in l963. She worked for the Central Intelligence Agency for a number of years, and in 1965, she married the love of her life, Jay Miller. They moved to Wallingford Pennsylvania, where they had 2 children. Katherine was a devoted mother and grandmother of six, even as she acted for 50 years as a leader and member within the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania. Her administration and advocacy contributed to the effectiveness of the League during those years.
Katherine was a remarkable mother and cook, and she prepared meals from vegetables she grew in her garden. She had a giant heart, and generously gave of her time and expertise to everyone around her. She will be remembered by a multitude of friends and family.
In addition to her husband Jay, Katherine is survived by her children Alex Miller and Margaret Miller Martsching and Margaret's husband Bradley Martsching. Her six grandchildren, Rachel, Jack and Ainsley Miller, and Hayden, Zach and Madeline Martsching, affectionately remember her, and the adventures they spent together. She is also survived by her brother, Chip Lord, his wife Beth Haas, and their daughter Sophia Zamudio-Haas.
A Viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 19th at 10:00AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063, with family eulogies at 11:30AM. The family welcomes all of Katherine's friends to join them in celebrating her life. She will be cremated in accordance with her wishes, and her ashes will be placed in the John King Lord family plot in Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum in Cincinnati Ohio. The family wishes that in lieu of flowers, a donation in her name be made to the Helen Kate Furness Free Library which Katherine valued, and where she worked as a volunteer for many years.
Published in Daily Times on Feb. 17, 2019