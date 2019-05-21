|
|
Katherine Melito (Nina) (nee Daniels), 87, on May 19, 2019. Katherine was born on May 17, 1932 in Vlora, Albania to Leone and Aphrodite Daniels. At the age of 6 she, her parents and brother, Christie moved to West Philadelphia. In 1950 Katherine graduated from West Philadelphia High. For the past 37 years Katherine has resided in Upper Darby, Pa. Katherine always had a big interest in her Albanian Church, St. John Chrysostom in Philadelphia and was extremely proud of her Albanian heritage. Her family meant everything to her, especially her three sons. She was a kind and giving person. Losing a mom doesn’t happen in a moment but rather, it takes years to appreciate what’s gone. You are loved and missed and will forever be in our hearts. Katherine is survived by her sons Mark (Steff), Joe (Linda) and Philip (Anna); adoring grandmother of Joey, Nikki, Michael, Philip and Luke; her beloved niece Marta Carbone and her special friend Wanda Demayo. Her Funeral Service will be 11am Friday May 24, 2019 at Vraim Funeral Home, 66 So. State Road, Upper Darby, Pa. 19082. Viewing from 9-10:45am in the funeral home. Interment in Fernwood Cemetery, Lansdowne, Pa. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John Chrysostom Albanian Orthodox Church, 237 No. 17th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103
Published in The Daily Times on May 22, 2019