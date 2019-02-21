|
|
Katherine Miller, a longtime resident of Havertown, PA, passed away at the age of 91, on February 19, 2019. Kay was born in Philadelphia on March 7, 1927 and was married to Joseph Miller for over 40 years. Her life will be happily remembered by her children, Jody and Rick, 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many friends. Kay worked in telecommunications for Bryn Mawr Hospital for 33 years and didn’t retire lightly. She was always busy, always surrounded by a group of friends going to the gym or the movies or planning their next trip. She was great at puzzles of all kinds and always had a sharp pencil and the crossword page of the daily paper near-by. Her dining room table was often-times completely covered by a 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle she was working on which was fine, because Kay was also a terrible cook! Katherine Miller loved adventure and hated fuss. Relatives and friends are invited to a visit the family Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 10:30-11:00 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300 followed by her Memorial Service at 11:00 AM. Private interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kay’s memory to Compassus Hospice, 2 Campus Blvd., Suite 200, Newtown Square, PA 19073 would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 22, 2019