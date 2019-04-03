|
|
Katherine Welch (nee VanArsdale) died peacefully Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Penncare Hospice in West Chester, following a brief illness. She was 93. Katherine was born in Philadelphia and was a long-time resident of Wallingford, PA and Lewes, Delaware. She graduated from Chichester High School. Her husband Walter preceded her in death. She was a loving wife and mother and is survived by sons Walt and his wife Debbie of Pittsburgh, Tom and his wife Judy of Exton and Joe of Clifton Heights. She was the grandmother of five and the great-grandmother of three. She enjoyed sewing and knitting. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Forgotten Cats, Inc.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 4, 2019