(1930-2020) Kathleen B. Ward (nee Germscheid) of Swarthmore, PA went home to celebrate her anniversary with her late husband Thomas Andrew, Thursday April 23rd surrounded by her children. Kathleen was born and raised in South West Philly. She was a proud graduate from West Catholic Girls high school. Kathleen was a founding member of Notre Dame de Lourdes Church where she and her family spent most of their time. She was a frequent Saturday 5:15 mass goer with her children and grandchildren. She also was employed by Notre Dame de Lourdes. Kathleen was a family woman who enjoyed spending time with her big family at holidays especially her Christmas Eve parties. Her favorite place to go in the summer was Cape May. She is pre-deceased by her grand-daughter Meghan K. Moran, her sister Mary Brennan and brothers James and Joseph Germscheid. She is survived by her 8 children Thomas A. (Kimberly), John J. (Nanette), Maureen, Joseph M. (Colleen), Stephen F. (Donna), Kathleen B. (Eric) Gardner, Margaret T. (Blaise) Caponi and Patti Anne (James) Mitchell. Her sister Loretta Ford nee Germscheid, 24 Grandchildren and 10 Cherished Great – Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Due to current restrictions, services will be private for the family . Details will be forthcoming on a future date regarding a Memorial Service honoring Kathleen after restrictions are lifted. Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 26, 2020