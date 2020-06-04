On Thursday, April 9, 2020, Kathleen Carr Crystle of Frederica, DE, loving wife, mother, and friend, passed away at the age of 73 after a courageous fight with Pancreatic Cancer. Kathy was born on August 7, 1946 in Upland, PA to Irvin and Dorothy Butler. She was a 1964 graduate of Chester High School in Chester, PA. Kathy had a passion for cross stitching, scrap booking, and knitting throughout her life. Many of her works are prized possessions of those closest to her as she enjoyed being a part of her "sit and stich" group. Many who knew Kathy would agree she took great pride being a home maker with a clean house, being a fantastic cook making every holiday special with decorating, her famous cookies and fudge. Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Irvin; mother, Dorothy; and granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Hughes. She is survived by her husband, James Crystle; son, Charles "Chip" F. Hughes, III; grandsons, Charles "Chad" F. Hughes, IV and Andrew "Andy" S. Hughes; her beloved cavachon, "Lily"; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Kathy was a fighter and the family wishes to thank the Oncology Department at the Helen Graham Cancer Center, Christiana Hospital ER, Floors, and Seasons Hospice for their phenomenal care. Due to present Covid concerns, future burial will be private. CREMATION SERVICE OF DELAWARE



